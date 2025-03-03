Oscars red carpet: 'Wicked', white and lots of sparkle

After a long season of red carpet events, Hollywood's top stars brought their best fashion yet to the Oscars on Sunday.

While some A-listers matched their looks to their roles (hello, cast of "Wicked"), others went for classic old school Hollywood glamour.

Here is a glimpse at some of the red carpet looks at the Dolby Theatre:

'Wicked' fashion

The land of Oz is full of dramatic fashion statements in "Wicked," and the film's stars did not disappoint at the Dolby Theatre.

Ariana Grande has worn an array of Glinda-coded pink gowns since kicking off a long press tour for the hit musical and then for awards season.

Arianna Grande wearing Schiaparelli at the 97th Oscars. Credits: Etienne Laurent / The Academy Copyright ©A.M.P.A.S.

But the nominee for best supporting actress saved the best for last, floating down the red carpet in a sculptural pale Schiaparelli peplum gown.

The strapless bodice flounced at the waist and laced up the back. The dress then cascaded to the floor in a glimmering cloud of tulle.

Co-star Cynthia Erivo, a nominee for best actress, went for her Elphaba moment in a majestic dark green velvet Louis Vuitton gown with a high pointed collar, a wide neckline, a full skirt and her signature long nails.

Jeff Goldblum wearing Prada at the 97th Oscars. Credits: Etienne Laurent / The Academy Copyright ©A.M.P.A.S.

Jeff Goldblum -- who plays the Wizard -- wore a cream double breasted Prada jacket, dark pants, floral shirt and a purple floral brooch.

Pristine white

For mere mortals, wearing white is a challenge. For Hollywood stars, it screams old-school glamour.

Elle Fanning wearing Givenchy at the 97th Oscars. Credits: Etienne Laurent / The Academy Copyright ©A.M.P.A.S.

Elle Fanning ("A Complete Unknown") wore a lacy white Givenchy gown with a prominent black bow at the waist -- and a vintage Cartier diamond necklace. Her blonde tresses were swept into a sleek up-do.

Lupita Nyong'o, who voices Roz in the animated feature "The Wild Robot," rocked a white Chanel gown with pearl-encrusted straps, a silvery bodice overlay and a sweet bow at the waist.

Lupita Nyong'o wearing Chanel at the 97th Oscars. Credits: Etienne Laurent / The Academy Copyright ©A.M.P.A.S.

And Penelope Cruz looked like an ethereal goddess in a white Chanel gown with silvery brooches down the front.

Penelope Cruz wearing Chanel at the 97th Oscars. Credits: Etienne Laurent / The Academy Copyright ©A.M.P.A.S.

Glitter

The red carpet sparkled with glittering confections.

Demi Moore is the odds-on favorite to win the best actress Oscar for her gripping turn in body horror flick "The Substance," and she is dressed for her moment, wearing a body-skimming silver Armani gown with a plunging neckline and full train.

Demi Moore wearing Armani at the 97th Oscars. Credits: Etienne Laurent / The Academy Copyright ©A.M.P.A.S.

Selena Gomez, who co-stars in narco musical thriller "Emilia Perez," wowed fashionistas in a fully beaded metallic rose Ralph Lauren column gown, her hair in a neat bob.

And past best actress winner Emma Stone shimmered in a sequined gown, her pixie cut slicked back.(AFP)

Selena Gomez wearing Ralph Lauren at the 97th Oscars. Credits: Etienne Laurent / The Academy Copyright ©A.M.P.A.S.