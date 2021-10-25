Otrium partners with Good On You to enhance sustainable offerings

Fashion outlet marketplace Otrium is partnering with Good On You, the sustainability rating platform to showcase brands “going the extra mile when it comes to sustainability” with a focus on people, planet and animal welfare to its three million members.

The partnership will allow Otrium members to select a filter on the website or app to show ‘Conscious’ brands and products as rated by Good On You, which uses publicly available information including industry standards, certifications and brands own reporting. The Good On You app includes ethical brand ratings for close to 3,000 brands.

Otrium co-founder and chief executive, Milan Daniels, said in a statement: “We’re committed to finding ways to help our members shop more consciously, giving our fashion-lovers the best possible online retail experience while making sure every item of clothing produced is worn. Our partnership with Good On You will help to improve visibility for our millions of members so they can easily choose brands that go the extra mile to be more sustainable.

“It’s essential that we collaborate with external experts like the Good On You team. We are in the business of helping fashion brands waste less with a purpose-led vision of a circular future for the fashion industry. There are enormous challenges ahead as the world pushes towards a more sustainable future and we’re playing an important role by working with brands to help them reduce waste in fashion.”

Video: courtesy of Otrium

Otrium adds new brands and introduces sustainable ratings with Good On You

Sandra Capponi, co-founder of Good On You, added: ”It was natural for us to partner with an innovative platform like Otrium, we already share so many values around making it easier for fashion lovers to make more conscious fashion choices.

“But more than that, Otrium is helping customers find leading sustainable brands and that has huge power. When we’re all shopping more sustainably and supporting those brands doing good, then we can encourage the rest of the industry to step up and change for the better.”

The news coincides with Otrium adding new brand partners to its marketplace of more than 300 brands including Adidas by Stella McCartney, Theory, All Saints, Joseph, Temperley, Alchemist and Closed. They join long-standing partner brands such as Karl Lagerfeld, Alex Chung, Adidas, and Belstaff.

The Amsterdam-based fashion marketplace was designed to help solve the multi-billion dollar industry challenge of unsold inventory. Currently, approximately 12 percent of clothing produced, or more than 200 billion US dollars, stays unsold sitting in warehouses and can end up in landfills or burnt.

Using proprietary technology, Otrium works with fashion brands to help find a buyer for every item of clothing produced to reduce clothing waste and enables brands of any size to quickly set up their own outlet store through its managed marketplace.

The service has attracted three million registered members and offers them a personalised off-price fashion experience and reductions of up to 75 percent off a wide range of designer and luxury brands. The marketplace serves over 20 markets across Europe and the US from three logistics hubs located in the Netherlands, the UK and the US.

The fashion marketplace has reported that revenues have more than doubled in 2021 and is launching in the US at the end of this month.