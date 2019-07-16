Outerknown teams up with foundation for sustainability initiative

Sustainable fashion brand Outerknown — which was co-founded by professional surfer Kelly Slater — has partnered with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for its first Jeans Redesign initiative, which plans to tackle waste, pollution and harmful practices during the production of jeans.

According to an announcement from the brand, Jeans Redesign initiative was created through the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular project. Together with the UK-based foundation, Outerknown created a set of guidelines, which include the minimum requirements on “garment health, material health, recyclability and traceability.”

By working with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Outerknown hopes to inspire change in fashion and highlight circular fashion, with resources and tools available to the industry.