Over 50 Indian designers pledge to go feather-free on Fashion Day

In a significant move towards ethical fashion, more than 50 leading Indian fashion designers have committed to eliminating feathers from their future collections, effective immediately. This decision, announced on Fashion Day (July 9), follows insights shared by renowned British designer Stella McCartney and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India regarding the cruel methods used to raise and kill birds for their feathers.

The designers and labels who have signed onto the "Feather-Free Pledge," hosted on PETAIndia.com, include prominent names such as Anita Dongre, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Gaurav Gupta, Shyamal & Bhumika, Rina Dhaka, Jade by Monica and Karishma, Rajdeep Ranawat, Baggit Founder Nina Lekhi, Virgio Founder Amar Nagaram, Shubhika Sharma - Designer and Creative Director of Papa Don’t Preach, Krésha Bajaj, Purvi Doshi, Dhruv Kapoor, Ashish N Soni, Pradeep Krishnakumar of Zouk, and Pia Trivedi of Pia’s Faux, among many others.

PETA India highlighted the grim reality behind feathered fashion. "Behind every feathered ensemble or accessory are birds plucked alive or that did not want to die," stated Ashima Kukreja, director of corporate affairs, PETA India. "PETA India applauds these forward-thinking designers for pledging to leave feathers on the birds who were born with them and urges others to follow their lead.”

The designers themselves expressed their commitment to compassion. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla collectively stated, “Cruelty isn't cool, people! We pledge ourselves to creating beauty through fashion that does not exploit or hamper the rights and freedom of birds. Let's dedicate ourselves to protecting birds and vow to be feather-free. Kindness is the ultimate style statement.”

Designer Gaurav Gupta added, “At Gaurav Gupta, we believe in shaping the future of couture with compassion and consciousness. Our creations are rooted in emotion, innovation, and storytelling, without causing harm to any living being. Signing PETA’s feather-free pledge is a natural extension of our commitment to cruelty-free design, where beauty is never at the cost of another life.”

Ashish N Soni shared his personal conviction, saying, “I’ve signed this pledge and joined the PETA family not because it’s politically correct but because it’s something I truly believe in and going feather free is something I will try and push my other colleague to also follow.”

Leena Singh of Ashima Leena echoed these sentiments, noting, “Any cause that supports the well-being of animals is incredibly close to my heart. It’s an absolute honour to be part of this noble initiative, and I’m proud to stand for a more compassionate and conscious future in fashion.”

The decision by these designers comes amidst increasing awareness of the severe cruelty in the feather trade. PETA India emphasised that in nature, birds like ostriches, geese, and ducks exhibit complex social behaviours and parental responsibilities. However, for fashion, feathers are often torn by the fistful from fully conscious, terrified birds or harvested from those that have been slaughtered. The organisation also pointed out that the feather trade inadvertently supports the meat industry, as feathers can fetch a higher price per pound than flesh. A PETA US investigation into the world's largest ostrich-slaughter companies revealed horrific practices.

Globally, PETA entities, in collaboration with Stella McCartney, have been advocating for feather-free collections, leading many top fashion houses worldwide to adopt similar pledges. Innovative designers are already creating sustainable and ethical alternatives, utilizing materials such as bamboo, metals, or recycled materials to craft vegan feathers.