P.F. Chang’s launches apparel and cookware line

P.F. Chang’s has launched its online retail store, featuring apparel and cookware.

The apparel offerings include bomber jackets, hoodies, bucket hats and t-shirts. The launch arrives not shortly after P.F. Chang was named one of America’s favourite restaurant chains by Newsweek.

“We know that consumers are looking to connect with brands on a more experiential level, and we are launching PFCShop.com to meet that demand and integrate into their lifestyle in a new and meaningful way,” said CEO of P.F. Chang’s, Damola Adamolekun. “The new line is a continuation of our goal to create exciting experiences for brand fans whether that’s in-restaurant, for takeout or delivery, in grocery retail, and now through cookware and apparel.”

The cookware line includes woks, mugs, Japanese knives, cutting boards and an assortment of other products.

The line is currently only available online, with the company intending to expand its retail presence through flagship locations in its Las Vegas and Hawaii restaurants. Items will be refreshed twice a year.