Pacsun and Land Rover collaborate on pre-autumn campaign

Multibrand retailer Pacsun has released a new pre-autumn campaign and accompanying collection in partnership with car manufacturer Land Rover.

The campaign features the 1992 Land Rover Defender 90 in a series of travel imagery, with apparel designs inspired by the same car. The range of gender-neutral clothing is available in oversized t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, shorts and more. Even the collections colour scheme is in keeping with the Land Rover design.

The goal of the collection was to tap into Gen Z’s desire for freedom and travel, mixing in with their growing interest in luxury goods. Focusing around the car manufacturers heritage, the collection features graphics and silhouettes inspired by the Land Rover aesthetic while staying close to Pacsun design values.

In celebration of the launch, the two brands came together for a live shopping event at Pacsun’s DTLA flagship store, hosted by guest influencers. The car of the hour was on display and fans were able to tune into the event via a livestream.

“Pacsun and Land Rover’s shared passion to provide unprecedented and distinctive products and experiences time and time again enabled us to truly bring adventure to life in our pre-fall campaign,” said the president of Pacsun, Brie Olson, in a release. “Land Rover is the quintessential vehicle for consumers’ on and off-road adventures, and together with Pacsun, we are giving our consumers the opportunity to get back into the world and make their own memories through fashion, design, art and so much more.”

The collaboration was brought about by Pacsun’s goal of appealing to the experience hungry, Gen Z consumer with a particular interest in shopping for luxury brands. The brand claims that leisure travel is a top priority of its consumer. According to the brand’s belief, the collection is released in time with the generation’s current search for this aspirational lifestyle as they begin to plan how to safely travel post-pandemic.