Pacsun to release first NFT

Retailer Pacsun has announced the upcoming release of its first NFT.

Jumping on the digital trend that seems to have infected the fashion world en masse, Pacsun’s NFT will be an exclusive animation of its original logo. The bid has started at 0.1087 ETH, or 515.35 dollars.

Celebrating 40 years of Pacsun, the brand will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the purchase of the NFT to the Fashion Scholarship Fund. The nonprofit awards over 1 million dollars in scholarships each year, working with talented young students from diverse backgrounds to help them succeed in the fashion industry.

Alongside brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo and most recently, JW Anderson - which is planning to sell its iconic Harry Styles approved knit sweater in NFT form - Pacsun has made its launch into the digital art world.