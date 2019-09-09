Pandora and UNICEF launch new partnership

Jewellery brand Pandora is teaming up with UNICEF to launch a new global partnership to support the world’s most vulnerable children.

The three-year deal will see the international jewellery brand and the United Nations Children’s Fund investing in life skills training, with a focus on programmes that support female empowerment to help assist vulnerable girls who are losing out on their education due to poverty, cultural practices and poor infrastructure.

“Together with UNICEF we wish to give a voice to the next generation and support their education and empowerment,” said chief executive of Pandora Alexander Lacik in a statement. “Millions of children, especially girls, never attend school. Millions more never complete their education. And many struggle to exercise their fundamental right to be themselves and fulfil their potential. We would like to play our part in addressing these societal challenges.”

UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore, added: “Young people are the future. Their ideas, energy and enthusiasm can change the world. This partnership with Pandora will also support the Generation Unlimited initiative, supporting young people with the tools they need for success. Together we can harness young people’s energy, enthusiasm and ideas, and help give them the skills they need to become active citizens who can contribute to their countries’ societies and economies.”

To highlight the collaboration, Pandora will launch a series of cause-related marketing campaigns starting with a special edition collection of jewellery, which will be unveiled on World Children’s Day on November 20 to raise funds over three years for UNICEF child survival, education and protection programmes across the world.

The special edition collection will be available online and across Pandora’s stores in more than 100 countries. All profits made from the collection will go to UNICEF.