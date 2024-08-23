Pandora named official jewellery partner of LFW, reveals partnership with Ahluwalia

Jewellery specialist Pandora has been named the official jewellery partner of London Fashion Week in what the brand said is a continued investment into the industry and “commitment to empowering tomorrow’s generation of designers and creatives”.

This September, Pandora is to join forces with the British Fashion Council (BFC) and will be present among the event via designer collaborations, consumer activations and street style.

The duo are to further come together to launch a sustainability-focused student competition in the coming months, with a monetary prize granted to the winner.

In addition to this, Pandora will collaborate with London-based fashion designer Priya Ahluwalia, providing the brand with a selection of jewellery to complement its SS25 collection, set to be unveiled on the runway. Following this, Ahluwalia will also curate an edit of 10 Pandora pieces to feature on the brand’s e-commerce website.

The activations build on Pandora’s already established relationship with the BFC, with it first sponsoring the organisation’s Fashion Awards as a principal partner last year a role it will also be taking up for the ceremony’s impending 2024 edition.

Pandora had initiated a similar concept alongside Copenhagen Fashion Week, paying homage to the jeweller’s Danish roots while playing host to varying activations platforming the brand.

Such efforts will seep into LFW, where Pandora will continue to put forth its Be Love campaign, a series it had also touched on during Copenhagen and will now see visitors to its London stores receive access to free engraving services as part of the launch of its Be Love Heart Charm.