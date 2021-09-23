Pandora relaunches ‘Me’ collection and taps Addison Rae and Charli XCX

Danish jewellery brand Pandora is relaunching its ‘Me’ collection by “tapping into the power of the Gen Z’s energy” from inspiring artists Addison Rae, Charli XCX, Donte Colley, Beabadoobee and Cecilia Cantarano.

Pandora Me is retargeting its jewellery line as a “collection for creators everywhere” to empower Gen Z consumers desires for personalisation and a sense of belonging.

With that in mind, Pandora has tapped a cast of digital-savvy creators, American musician and actor Addison Rae, British singer-songwriter Charli XCX, Canadian dancer Donté Colley, Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, and influencer and singer Cecilia Cantarano, known as the Italian queen of TikTok comedy.

Image: courtesy of Pandora

They will support the launch with a campaign inspired by the world of music and online culture, which includes an exclusive track, ‘Sweat’ from artist Charli XCX, which celebrates individuality. The accompanying video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, sees the influential artist collective showing off their personal jewellery edits from the collection to “best represent who they are”.

Addison’s styled edit showcases her transformative and DIY style, while Charli XCX’s edit is eclectic, and Cantarano takes a freestyling approach, with layered rings and a music note mini dangle charm to represent her love of dance and music. Donte’s look shows off his ‘more is always more’ styling mantra, and Beabodoobee shows how she experiments with word links.

Image: courtesy of Pandora

Carla Liuni, chief marketing officer at Pandora, said in a statement: “Pandora Me has been reinvented to reflect the wearer’s identity and bring our brand DNA and heritage into the future.

“We know the highly creative and powerful Gen Zs express who they are through music and fashion, so we have combined these loves to inspire our fans to share their voice as individuals but also stand together as an empowering community in Pandora UK and around the world.”

Image: courtesy of Pandora

The collection itself is also getting an “all-new attitude” explains Pandora in the press release, offering personalisation at the core with multiple styling accents with a nod to “Gen Z’s fearless and outspoken voices”.

Image: courtesy of Pandora

Pandora Me is all about “breaking the rules, defying expectations and being bold” and features mono hoop earrings and stackable rings, alongside chunky link chain bracelets and necklaces that can be personalised with styling accents such as extra links emblazoned with words like ‘freedom,’ ‘dream’ or ‘believe’.

There are also all-new mini dangles including flames, a smiley face and banana, described by the jewellery brand as “a tongue-in-cheek take on the digital generation’s love of emojis” and new medallions inspired by ancient mythological symbols.

Image: courtesy of Pandora

Commenting on the inspiration behind the collection, Pandora’s creative directors, Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo said: “The new Pandora Me designs have been created to reflect their wearer’s identity and bring our brand DNA and heritage into the future. We were inspired by the idea of connecting with a tribe of people driven by the power of imagination and creativity – a community that connects deeply with the Pandora world.

“We see the collection’s endless possibilities of personalisation as a catalyst for self-discovery - it’s all about identity, self-expression and telling your personal story.”

Image: courtesy of Pandora

The Pandora Me range is hand finished, with pieces that include mix and match metals in sterling silver, 14k rose-gold and ruthenium-plated unique metal blends, freshwater cultured pearls and vibrant enamels. It will be available in-store and online at pandora.net from September 30, with prices ranging from 15 to 200 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Pandora