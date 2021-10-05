Pandora ventures into gaming with Animal Crossing

Danish jewellery brand Pandora has ventured into gaming with its very own Pandora Island in the popular Nintendo game ‘Animal Crossing New Horizons’.

Pandora Island is inspired by the jewellery brand’s new Pandora Me collection launch and highlights a “vibrant celebration of self-expression and authenticity,” explains Pandora.

The island has been three months in the making and has been custom designed by Blarla Button, the island creator, and Lauran Carter, the island producer, under the artistic guidance of Pandora’s creative directors Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo.

The immersive space allows players to explore the Pandora universe and features various photoshoot worthy locations for an Animal Crossing avatar, including the iconic Pandora crown logo, an American style diner and homes inspired by the new Pandora Me’s celebrity ambassadors, including Charli XCX and Cecilia Cantarano.

Image: courtesy of Pandora

The residential homes of the island reflect both the Pandora Me campaign itself, with avatars of the four ambassadors and the creative directors, while also paying tribute to Pandora’s craftsmanship. With Pandora recreating its factory in Chiang Mai featuring digital replicas of the facilities solar panels, water features and palm trees and allowing players to find crafting benches and materials that Pandora uses in the Pandora Me collection.

Highlights include the Charli XCX: The Greenroom inspired by her music career featuring a neon pink aesthetic, custom-designed to suit her creative expression and pop aesthetic, while the Donte Colley: The Dance Room is a club-inspired space with customised flooring and lighting, and the Beabadoobee: The Studio features custom-created wall art, amps and record players.

Image: courtesy of Pandora

There is also the Cecilia Cantarano: The Selfie Space, replicating the influencer’s playful TikTok content by allowing players to take the best shots of their Animal Crossing avatar with pixel ring lights, camera stands and deep purple lighting.

Commenting on the launch, Siobhan King, marketing director for Pandora UK and Ireland, said in a statement: “The relaunch of Pandora Me is a ground-breaking moment for us as a brand – the collection and everything it stands for give us the opportunity to truly celebrate self-expression, creativity and personalisation. The gaming world felt like an exciting place to introduce Pandora Me and give something back to a highly engaged community.

“Pandora exists to give a voice to people’s loves, just like Animal Crossing, and we knew this was a place where we could genuinely connect with players and bring them into the world of Pandora Me in a unique, bold and relevant way. We hope to see Pandora Island build a creative community and truly enrich the game play of our visitors, both with this launch and into the future as we work to grow and evolve the space.”