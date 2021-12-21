Pangaia reveals collaborative capsule with artist, Es Devlin

Eco-conscious fashion label Pangaia has announced a new collaboration with artist and stage designer Es Devlin, revealing a limited-edition capsule that draws inspiration from Devlin’s artwork.

The Pangaia x Es Devlin collection consists of four styles, created in the artist’s signature orange colour, used within her artworks over the years. Pieces in the collection also take inspiration from the artists most recent work, a mirrored labyrinth entitled ‘Forest of Us’, with items featuring quotes from the exhibition, replacing Pangaia’s signature text block.

The new text reads: “A forest of us, a symbiotic symmetry, a branching geometry that flows within us and around us but do you see it, can you feel it, do you breath it can you find it - go and find it.”

Image: Pangaia x Es Devlin

100 percent of the proceeds from the capsule will be donated to Instituto Terra, a non-profit organisation dedicated to environmental restoration and sustainable rural development in the Rio Doce Valley in Brazil.

A hoodie, track pants, a t-shirt and shorts make up in the offering, with prices ranging from 150 dollars to 55 dollars. The collection will be available at Pangaia’s official website and at Superblue Miami, the location of Devlin’s exhibition.

Her work at Superblue looks into the network similarities between bodies and nature, as well as the contrast between individual and collective viewpoints. This collaboration is part of Pangaia’s ongoing commitment to working with artists and changemakers that “share the same values and mission as the brand”, as stated in its press release.