Pantaloons to host 7th Edition of SIIMA in Dubai

The seventh edition of SIIMA, the biggest and the most viewed South Indian Film Awards, will be hosted by leading fashion retail chain Pantaloons from September 14-15, 2018 in Dubai. This partnership will bring together the best of fashion and film fraternity on the same platform. For this festive season, Pantaloons will display ensembles for every occasion such as an office party, a movie with friends, family reunions or just a casual day shopping. Its offerings range from maxi dresses to ghera skirts, fusion tops to asymmetrical kurtas, long length tees to fashionable denim, smart chinos to printed shirts and lots more.

In addition to Pantaloons as the title sponsor for the awards function, Himalaya Herbals has continued as the co-powered sponsor for the 3rd consecutive year. Panasonic OLED has been roped in as the other co-Powered by sponsor. The organisers have also teamed up with premium PAN Asian video-on-demand service Viu who will stream the awards on its app.