Paris couture week skirts around riots with Surrealist start

An artist-inspired show from Schiaparelli opened Paris haute couture week Monday, easing fears that fashion shows would have to be cancelled due to five nights of rioting across France.

French label Celine cancelled its show on Sunday (held outside the official calendar) due to unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager last week.

But with violence ebbing around the French capital over the weekend, the fashion federation said it did not expect disruption to couture week, which celebrates the most expensive, tailor-made end of the industry.

Before a crowd including rapper Cardi B, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and actress Gwendoline Christie, Schiaparelli got things rolling with what it described as "a Surrealist's interpretation of a woman's essential closet".

One of the designs was created by hand-painting a woman's body in the style of artist Lucian Freud and then transferring it to a silk body stocking.

A cardigan and skirt made from broken mirror pieces was inspired by sculptor Jack Whitten, and there were nods to Sarah Lucas, Joan Miro and Salvador Dali -- borrowing the vibrant colours of his distorted sunrise paintings.

The brand's designer Daniel Roseberry has overseen a revamp at the long-standing brand, and caused a media sensation at its last show with fake animal heads sported by the likes of Kylie Jenner.

Monday will also see the Christian Dior show and US designer Thom Browne's first as part of couture week.

Another debutant is 26-year-old Charles de Vilmorin, who will present for his own brand after a short-lived tenure as artistic director of Rochas. "I'm super happy to have lived through all this and to do my first show," the Frenchman told AFP.(AFP)