Paris Fashion Week confirms 45 physical shows

Paris Fashion Week has confirmed 45 physical shows for the upcoming season. The Row and Vtmnts will be the latest addition to the calendar. Off-White will also stage a runway show in tribute to their recently deceased founder, Virgil Abloh. The preliminary schedule went live yesterday.

Paris Fashion Week is set to run from February 28 to March 8 and will feature 95 brands in total, with 37 presentations and 13 digital showcases. Off-White’s show is scheduled for February 28 at 8 p.m.

This season’s schedule includes returning heavy hitters, namely Dior, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Chloé, Chanel, Miu Miu, Rick Owens, Loewe, Hermès, Balenciaga, Valentino, and Givenchy. Lanvin, traditionally a staple of the Paris Fashion Week Calendar, will be digital only this season.