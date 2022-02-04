Paris fashion week men's 2022 trends

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into Paris men’s Fashion Week for Fall Winter 2022-23.

Breaking down gender barriers underpinned many of the Paris collections as designers experimented with a more fluid approach to menswear. Hints of handicrafts, vibrant prints and bold use of colour provided exciting, unexpected contrasts when combined with traditional masculine styles. Decorative, detailed and with a playful sensibility, Paris menswear embodied fashion’s optimistic post-pandemic mood.

Jil Sander

Luke and Lucie Miers put a fresh spin on the label’s masculine tailoring, incorporating classically feminine techniques into their elegant suiting. Crochet was key, with panels spliced into jackets and utilised for contrasting soft accessories, softening sharp lines with a handcrafted, homespun feel. Personality, individuality, and a dose of eccentricity came through in the hippy-inspired zodiac motifs and astrological prints. Teamed with sharp lapels and pointy boots the collection embodied the bold, post-pandemic spirit informing much of contemporary menswear.

Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten was also exploring the joys of life beyond lockdown. Hibiscus blooms and animal prints alluded to exotic travel destinations, whilst lurex, sequins and faux fur added a carefree, fun, party-esque element to traditional tweeds and wool tailoring. Gender-fluidity underscored a collection of pieces that would be equally at home in a male or female wardrobe as quilted suiting, puff sleeves and transparent sweaters amplified its androgynous appeal.

Hermes

The revival of dandyism made its mark on the Hermes runway as performance enhancement met ornamented luxury. Supple leathers, croc and cashmere were intermingled with technical satin, removable components, and sports references ensured functionality remained at the core. A masculine take on the Hermes Birkin bag brought echoes of the label’s womenswear line into the collection whilst vibrant shades of orange, green and yellow expanded the possibilities of the menswear palette.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Fall Winter 2020-21 Key Colour Directions Report. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.