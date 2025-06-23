Paris Fashion Week Men's SS26: What to look out for

Paris - Men’s Fashion Week returns to Paris on Tuesday with highly anticipated highlights: Saint Laurent is back on the official calendar and, most notably, Jonathan Anderson makes his debut at Dior.

After a turbulent start to the year with numerous changes in artistic direction, this spring/summer 2026 (SS26) season highlights the upheavals in the industry. Milan presented a significantly reduced calendar; London cancelled the event altogether. Paris, in contrast, promises a particularly rich edition.

"The calendar is well-filled and there is an excellent balance between creativity, business, independent houses, large groups and new talent," Alice Feillard, head of menswear buying at Galeries Lafayette, told AFP. From June 24 to 29, no fewer than seventy houses will present their collections in thirty presentations and forty fashion shows.

The most anticipated show is Dior Homme on June 27, designed by Jonathan Anderson.

After months of speculation, the Northern Irishman was appointed successor to Maria Grazia Chiuri at the helm of the women’s collections in early June; a few weeks after joining Dior Homme. He is the first designer since Christian Dior to be responsible for the women’s and men’s lines, as well as haute couture, for the LVMH flagship.

Following the appointment of French-Belgian designer Matthieu Blazy at Chanel in December, Anderson’s appointment at Dior is undoubtedly the biggest event in the fashion market in recent months. The 40-year-old designer, who led Loewe, also owned by LVMH, to the top of the industry, is considered one of fashion’s prodigies.

The Spanish brand will be absent from this Fashion Week, however, awaiting the debut of the duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, who were appointed as Anderson’s successors. In addition to Anderson’s debut at Dior, Julian Klausner’s first menswear collection at Dries Van Noten on Wednesday afternoon is also likely to attract great interest from the fashion world.

Klausner, who was appointed in December to succeed the fashion house’s founder, Dries Van Noten, who retired last year, had already attracted attention in March with his first womenswear collection.

Return of Saint Laurent

Another important event of this edition is the return of Saint Laurent to the official calendar. The French fashion house had not participated in Men’s Fashion Week since January 2023.

Anthony Vaccarello’s new collection will be unveiled on Tuesday at 5pm GMT; a few hours before Pharrell Williams’ for Louis Vuitton. Established houses such as Hermès, Kenzo and Issey Miyake will be represented, as will brands AMI, Comme des Garçons, Egonlab., Rick Owens and Willy Chavarria, who returns after a first Paris show in January.

Also noteworthy is the return of British designers Wales Bonner and Craig Green, as well as the first show in the French capital by trendy Indian label Kartik Research.

Jacquemus, which made its comeback in January, will close Fashion Week.

Men’s Fashion Week will be followed by Haute Couture Week from Monday, July 7 to Thursday, July 10, which is also marked by numerous changes in artistic direction.

Dior will not participate, as Anderson is planning his first haute couture collection for January 2026. Jean Paul Gaultier will also be absent. Its new permanent artistic director, Duran Lantink, will make his debut in October during Women’s Fashion Week.

Balenciaga will unveil the latest creations by Demna, who is moving to Gucci, while Glenn Martens will make his debut at Maison Margiela. Between the two events, American designer Michael Rider will present his first collection for Celine with a mixed show on 6 July.(AFP)