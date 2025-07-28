Paris Fashion Week schedule unveiled

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) released the provisional schedule for Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2026 last Thursday. The event, held from 29 September to 7 October, will bring together 76 shows and 36 presentations within its official programme.

Belgian designer Julie Kegels, the avant-garde brand Matières Fécales and the eponymous label of Marni's new creative director, Meryll Rogge, are among the newcomers included in the show schedule. Belgian brand Façon Jacmin appears on the list of newcomers in the presentations programme, alongside Danish brand Ganni, which showed for the first time in Paris in September 2024, but outside the official calendar.

The season will also be marked by the return of several major brands with new creative direction: French brand Jean Paul Gaultier, accompanied by Duran Lantink; Carven, with Mark Thomas; Mugler with Miguel Castro Freitas; Loewe with the duo composed of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez; and Maison Margiela (first ready-to-wear collection for its new creative director Glenn Martens). The return of Celine, Vêtements, Agnès b. Thom Browne and Lanvin has also been noted.

Among the most anticipated shows, Chanel's probably tops the list. The French brand will present the first collection designed by Matthieu Blazy, former creative director of Bottega Veneta, on Monday 6 October at 8pm GMT. Pierpaolo Piccioli's first collection for Balenciaga will also be among the season's most closely watched shows.