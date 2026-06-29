Paris Fashion Week SS27 street style: how the fashion crowd is braving the heatwave

Following Milan Fashion Week, the international fashion caravan moves to Paris Fashion Week, where it is not just the collections that are drawing attention during the spring/summer 2027 edition. The street style outside the shows also offers plenty of inspiration. With temperatures reaching around 36 degrees, functionality becomes a key consideration for attendees, although not at the expense of style. From airy silhouettes and breathable materials to playful styling tricks, these are the street style trends defining the Parisian heatwave.

Unbuttoned

The classic cotton shirt receives a casual update at Paris Fashion Week. Oversized shirts are not fully buttoned up, but rather partially opened to create a more airy feel. A notable styling choice is leaving only the bottom buttons undone, which gives the silhouette a looser look and creates a subtle split.

Street style Paris Fashion Week Menswear SS27 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Bermuda short

The Bermuda short is now a staple in the fashion crowd's wardrobe. Its loose fit provides coolness on warm days, while its length offers a more dressed-up alternative to shorter shorts. On the streets, versions appear mainly in tailoring fabrics and cotton, often paired with a cotton or linen shirt, polo shirts, or a tank top for a balanced silhouette.

Street style Paris Fashion Week Menswear SS27 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Statement bags with a playful touch

Accessories add a dose of humour to the street style scene. Eye-catching bags draw attention with their playful designs or graphic prints. For instance, a Louis Vuitton bag creates the illusion of falling open, while a Dior Book Tote features an illustration of The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Street style Paris Fashion Week Menswear SS27 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Crochet as a summer texture

Its airy structure makes crochet a logical choice in high temperatures. In Paris, the trend is worn in both minimalist and bold ways, ranging from neutral tones to colourful patterns.

Street style Paris Fashion Week Menswear SS27 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Metallics catching the sunlight

Under the bright Parisian sun, metallic-coloured fabrics truly come into their own. Silver-toned and mirrored finishes reflect the light and add an extra dimension to a look. From shiny skirts to metallic accessories, the trend highlights how lustrous materials can be effortlessly translated into a daytime wardrobe.

Street style Paris Fashion Week Menswear SS27 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Flip-flops

Flip-flops continue their rise. With workplace dress codes becoming increasingly relaxed – with some exceptions – flip-flops are more frequently paired with formal garments like shirts and trousers. This way, the originally informal footwear is evolving into a natural part of the everyday wardrobe.

Street style Paris Fashion Week Menswear SS27 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sports shirts off the pitch

The influence of sportswear continues. Jerseys and sports shirts made from breathable, technical materials are perfectly suited to the high temperatures and are combined with tailoring or luxury accessories.

Street style Paris Fashion Week Menswear SS27 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight