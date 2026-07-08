Paris Haute Couture: Between Mabille's reversibles, Germanier's beadwork and Armani's dark elegance

Paris - Kicking off with Schiaparelli, Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture experienced one of its most anticipated days on Tuesday. The day featured the second haute couture collection from Matthieu Blazy for Chanel and Jonathan Anderson's collection for Dior.

On the same day, Alexis Mabille presented his collection. It was an original proposal called “Dual”, featuring reversible pieces that were transformed on stage by two dressers. They helped the models change heavy coats or black velvet sheath dresses into gold or silver ensembles.

Alexis Mabille autumn/winter 2026, Haute Couture. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

At the Palais de Tokyo, near the Eiffel Tower, Kevin Germanier unleashed a collection of pearls and beadwork. The Swiss designer presented dresses with minimalist bustiers and exuberant skirts. These were composed of thousands of fine filaments, creating an explosion of colour.

Germanier autumn/winter 2026, Haute Couture. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Armani

Another highlight on Tuesday was the Armani show. The Italian house presented its second haute couture collection since the death of its founder, Giorgio, in September 2025. As in January, the collection was designed by his niece, Silvana, who had previously worked with him on the prêt-à-porter line.

For the upcoming autumn/winter season, the collection was dominated by ensembles of fluid trousers and often short jackets. These were crafted from leather, velvet or beadwork in a dark colour palette ranging from black to navy blue and violet. The evening gowns were long and form-fitting, some featuring elegant geometric necklines.

Giorgio Armani Privé autumn/winter 2026, Haute Couture. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Wednesday will see the highly anticipated debuts of Pierpaolo Piccioli for Balenciaga and Duran Lantink, who will present his first haute couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier. Tomorrow, Thursday, marks the final day of this edition. Haute couture is a fashion category in which only a handful of brands participate, with pieces destined for galas and red carpets.

This article was edited by Alicia R. Sarmiento