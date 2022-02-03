Paris menswear fall/winter 2022 must have items for buyers

The much-anticipated Fall/Winter 2022 edition of Paris Fashion Week began on January 18 and concluded on January 23 with designers presenting a wide range of styles and must-have items. Despite the rise of the omnicron variant, most of the shows were shown 'in person.' The five day long event featured Virgil Abloh's last Louis Vuitton men's collection and Nigo's first at the helm of Kenzo.

Here are the five must-have items from Paris

1. Louis Vuitton's placed print coat

Louis Vuitton fw22/Catwalk Pictures

Virgil Abloh's eighth and final collection for Louis Vuitton menswear fw22 was so full of desirable looks that it's hard to choose just one. However, it was arguably a belted overcoat with statement shoulders and military details that won the day. In a nod to previous collections, Gustave Courbet's 'The Painter’s Studio' was depicted in a placed print. The coat was rendered in classic camouflage colors.

2. Kenzo's plaid 3-button suit

Kenzo fw22/CatwalkPictures

Alongside Louis Vuitton, a seat at the Kenzo show was the hot ticket of the week. In front of a star studded front row, A Bathing Ape founder, Nigo showed his debut collection for the storied brand. Among the vibrant intarsia knitwear, kimono details on jackets and dark denim utilitarian looks was an infinitely wearable plaid suit. The jacket was oversized with three buttons and the pants had a pleated front. The poppy pin (a Kenzo motif) was a nice touch.

3. Dior's floral embroidered sweatshirts and Birkenstock clogs

Dior Homme fw22/Catwalk Pictures

Dior celebrates its 75th anniversary this year with designer Kim Jones paying tribute to its founder. Once again Jones took a deep dive into the house's archives and the collection was filled with classic Christian Dior motifs, from cannage quilting to leopard prints. A sweatshirt with floral embroideries was apparently inspired by a Miss Dior haute couture dress from 1949. Accessories included two Birkenstock clogs designed by Jones in collaboration with the footwear brand.

4. Loewe's heart-shaped balaclavas

Loewe/Catwalk Pictures

Jonathan Anderson’s latest collection for Loewe was full of bright, LED-lit clothes that questioned the role of clothing in the digital world. Key accessory item of the week was the balaclava or hood, with those shown at Loewe leading the pack. Jonathan Anderson's versions were heart-shaped with peepholes that played on the idea of digital frames. They hinted at the novelty Instagram filters we’ve come to amuse ourselves with.

5. Wales Bonner's rainbow knit sweater

Wales Bonner/Catwalk Pictures

The avant-garde jazz trumpeter Don Cherry and his artist wife Moki's travels in the 1970s, might seem rather an obscure reference point for a fashion collection. But in the context of Grace Wales Bonner's fw22 offering, it made perfect sense. There were crochet mirrored dresses inspired by Moki's wall hangings and denim constructed with hand woven cottons made in Burkina Faso. The standout piece however was a rainbow striped ribbed sweater with crochet elbow pads.