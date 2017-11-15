Paris Saint-Germain and Nobis collaborate on outerwear

Toronto-based outerwear brand Nobis has collaborated with French football club Paris Saint-Germain on a limited-edition outerwear collaboration for autumn/winter 2017.

The partnership introduces the Nobis ‘Alpha PSG’ jacket, a waterproof duck down style available in navy and black, featuring the Paris Saint-Germain and Nobis logos, as well as a removable faux fur collar, interior ‘stash’ pocket, and welt fleece lined hand warmer pockets.

The jacket launched this week at the Paris Saint-Germain store network in Paris and online, as well as in the Nobis Paris pop-up store, the Toronto flagship location and at select retailers within Canada, the UK, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States, as well as through Nobis.com.

"In parallel with the sustained growth of Nobis' global presence through the continued development of new fashion forward, technical, highly functional outwear, we are extremely excited to launch this limited-edition capsule collection,” said Kevin Au-Yeung, president and co-founder of Nobis. "We look forward to providing Paris Saint-Germain fans with innovative apparel that reflects their passion for the world's most popular sport.”

Fabien Allègre, Paris Saint-Germain merchandising and brand diversification director, added: “Nobis and Paris Saint-Germain are both brands committed to excellence. For Paris Saint-Germain we aim to be excellent both on and off the pitch, and this premium, fashion-forward and functional collaboration further reaffirms the Paris Saint-Germain brand as a major player in the lifestyle industry. We are delighted to accompany Nobis in their new Parisian adventure as they launch their pop-up store in the French capital".

The Nobis ‘Alpha PSG’ jacket retails for 899 euros.

Image: Nobis Facebook