Paris street style: Patou ss24 show attendees were ambassadors for the brand

On July 2, 2023 during Haute Couture week in Paris, Patou’s Guillaume Henry presented his ‘Dancing Diaries’ collection for ss24. The designer stayed close to his signature style, showing a diversity of young and sexy looks for both daytime and the evening. Henry’s posse of influencer friends were in full attendance, dressed head-to-toe in Patou, they made the perfect ambassadors for the brand.

Credits: Patou ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

History of the House of Patou

Jean Patou founded his eponymous house in 1914 and reached peak popularity during the ‘20s and early ‘30s. However, after the designer died in 1936, the brand lost much of its luster. Over the years, despite having top-flight designers at the helm, including Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Lacroix, it was its signature fragrance ‘Joy’ that kept the name alive. Jean Patou was acquired in 2018 by the LVMH group and Guillaume Henry was appointed creative director. Since then, the line, rebranded Patou, has become a favorite with an international clientele.

Patou show attendees dressed to the nines, in looks from both current and previous seasons. From skirts and dresses to suits and pants, the wide diversity of Henry’s design style was on full display. It seemed as if the riots taking place in Paris that day were happening a million miles away.

The maxi dress

Credits: Image/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The Patou ‘Painter’ maxi dress with a flounce hemline in white organic cotton; a purple Le Petit Patou x Sita organic cotton bag with a red metallic trim, gold-plated jewelry and Patou x Bollé sunglasses.

The denim logo suit

Credits: Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

A Patou jacket with a dropdown waist in denim embellished with the House logo and matching pants. Accessories included gold plated earrings and Patou x Bollé sunglasses.

The cut out top and split front skirt

Credits: Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

An ivory cutout top with broad straps, a matching split-front skirt and a hobo satin bag, all by Patou; Patou x Bollé sunglasses and beige patent platform boots completed the look.

Credits: Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

The poplin blouse and denim pants

(shown in the main photo)

A red poplin blouse, ‘iconic’ wide cuff denim pants and gold plated earrings, all by Patou; sunglasses by Patou x Bollé and ‘Le Petit Patou’ bag in red.

The knitted polo dress

Credits: Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

A knitted polo dress in orange and a handmade wicker bucket bag embellished with a gold-colored medallion, both by Patou, accessorized by Roger Vivier black patent Mary-Jane shoes with a crystal buckle.

The quilted micro suit

Credits: Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

A red jacket with a drop-down waist and matching micro mini skirt in quilted recycled nylon, stamped with the Patou logo. Accessories included Patou x Bollé sunglasses, a large red bow in the hair, red triangle earrings and pink pointed toe high heel pump.

The peplum skirt and knit cardigan

Credits: Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

An ivory cotton skirt with a peplum, asymmetric cardigan and thigh-high lace-up boots, all by Patou, and a black quilted Miu Miu handbag.

The logo knit top and split front skirt

Credits: Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

A crew neck short sleeved red sweater with the Patou logo and a Patou split front mid-length skirt in the same color. Accessories included black oval sunglasses, a red quilted bag and sandals embellished with butterflies.

The shirt dress with detachable collar

Credits: Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

A pink Patou shirt dress with a detachable collar, a lime-colored ‘Le Petit Patou’ bag, light pink faux fur bucket hat, lacy hose and Acne Studios’ white leather knee-high boots.

The poplin shirt and shorts

Credits: Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

A shirt with a hidden placket and matching short shorts in light pink cotton poplin both by Patou.