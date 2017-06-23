Pat for Sonam from PETA

Rheson has bagged an award from PETA for a line of bags made exclusively of vegan materials. Rheson is a fashion label belonging to actress Sonam Kapoor and her producer-sister Rhea Kapoor.

This is not the first time that Sonam, who was crowned PETA's hottest vegetarian celebrity of 2016, has stood for animals. In 2015, she wrote a letter to the union minister of environment, forest and climate change, urging him not to revoke the ban on classroom dissection for university life-science and zoology students.

In March 2010, she sent a letter on behalf of PETA to then-Maharashtra home minister RR Patil, urging him to ban glass-coated manja across the state after Mumbai police banned it within the city. And in 2011 she donated kind kites to children to help prevent injuries from manja.

Shoppers’ demand for cruelty-free fashion is on the rise. Once upon a time, cutting-edge fashion equaled fur, leather, and wool. Today’s consumers are more aware of what they’re really supporting with their purchases and many are saying no to the thought of wearing the fur or skin of another creature and instead are looking for more animal- and earth-friendly options to complete their wardrobes.

This shift of consciousness has made cruelty-free, sustainable, and organic more than just marketing buzzwords — they’re now labels that consumers are actively seeking out and distinctions that designers are proudly offering in their product lines.