Patagonia vs Pattie Gonia: What to know about the drag-environmentalist lawsuit

An environmentalist drag queen, a billion-dollar outdoor apparel company and a trademark dispute that has sparked widespread backlash online: Patagonia’s lawsuit against climate activist and performer Pattie Gonia has quickly become one of fashion’s most closely watched legal battles.

But who exactly is Pattie Gonia? Why is Patagonia suing? And why has the case struck such a nerve online?

First things first: who is Pattie Gonia?

Pattie Gonia is the drag persona of Wyn Wiley, an Oregon-based performer, environmental activist and community organiser known for combining outdoor culture with climate advocacy. Over the last few years, Pattie Gonia has built a large online following through hiking content, environmental campaigns, and drag performances staged in nature settings.

The activist has raised millions of dollars for environmental non-profits, including through large-scale fundraising initiatives like a 100-mile hike completed in full drag between Point Reyes National Seashore and San Francisco.

Pattie Gonia’s name is a pun referencing Patagonia, the geographical region spanning parts of Argentina and Chile, which also inspired the founder of outdoor apparel company Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard, who launched the brand in the 1970s. As Pattie Gonia's own platform grew, so did the performer's collaborations, merchandise and branded activism campaigns, eventually bringing them into Patagonia's ring.

How did the legal dispute begin?

Patagonia filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Wiley in January in Los Angeles federal court after Pattie Gonia submitted a trademark application for the name in September 2025.

According to Patagonia, the filing marked a shift from parody and activism into commercial branding, with the company alleging that the trademark application, which covers apparel, activism-related promotion and entertainment services, could cause confusion among consumers and weaken Patagonia’s own trademark protections.

In its complaint, Patagonia argued that Pattie Gonia was using branding, fonts and logo styles that too closely resembled its own identity. The company also cited examples of merchandise and promotional materials that it believes reflect Patagonia’s visual branding.

Patagonia is seeking one dollar in damages, alongside legal fees and court orders preventing further trademark use.

Patagonia said in an earlier statement: "While we wish we didn't have to do this, it has become necessary to protect the brand we have spent the last 50 years building.” The company added that it had spent years attempting to reach a private resolution with Pattie Gonia before filing suit.

Pattie Gonia fights back

For months after the lawsuit was filed, Pattie Gonia remained publicly silent. That changed this week, however, when Wiley addressed the case directly in a video posted to Instagram and shared an open letter calling on Patagonia to drop the lawsuit. Wiley said: “This is not a brand conflict. This is a corporation trying to erase an activist.”

Wiley accused Patagonia of going against its environmental mission, pointing to the company’s longstanding positioning as a sustainability leader. In 2022, Patagonia transferred ownership of the company into a trust structure intended to direct profits toward environmental causes, stating at the time that “Earth is now our only shareholder”.

Pattie Gonia also argued against Patagonia’s perception of previous negotiations between the two parties. While Patagonia claims discussions date back several years and included attempts to establish boundaries around trademark use, Wiley said there was “no broad agreement” determining the future use of the drag name.

The performer further stated that examples highlighted in the lawsuit represented parody rather than infringement. “Drag is built on parody, puns and jokes,” Wiley said, adding that Patagonia had “cherry-picked” examples of fan art and humorous branding.

While Patagonia says the case is not about identity, activism or creative expression, Pattie Gonia retained the position that the lawsuit threatens not only a stage name but an entire platform for environmental advocacy.

Why has the lawsuit generated so much attention?

Much of the public backlash stems from the perceived contradiction between Patagonia's environmental messaging and its legal action against a climate activist whose work broadly aligns with the company’s values.

Supporters of Pattie Gonia have flooded Patagonia’s social media accounts, urging the brand to abandon the lawsuit, while public figures, including drag performers and comedians, have also criticised the timing of the case ahead of Pride Month.

Similar naming disputes have also emerged in the broader drag world, with several performers previously forced to rebrand following trademark conflicts, despite drag's long history of using pun-based stage names.

For Patagonia, however, the issue seems to be centred on long-term trademark control, with the company arguing that allowing Pattie Gonia’s trademark registration to proceed could weaken its ability to defend the Patagonia name commercially in the future.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Patagonia said: “The last thing we wanted was a legal fight with someone who shares our values. But we must protect our business and employees.”