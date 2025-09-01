Patrick McDowell unveils new brand identity ahead of London show

Patrick McDowell has unveiled a new brand identity designed to reflect the evolution of the London-based designer’s namesake brand, positioning it “for continued growth and creative exploration”.

The refreshed wordmark was developed in collaboration with creative consultancy Duncan Fenech, which drew inspiration from the last Queen of France, Marie Antoinette. The infamous historical figure’s “ornamental influence” is translated “into a powerful symbol of renewal”, a press release said.

Patrick McDowell's new wordmark. Credits: Patrick McDowell / Duncan Fenech.

“This thoughtful reference captures the brand’s ability to transform classical inspiration into contemporary relevance,” it added. The monogram itself is both fluid and feminine, “balancing softness with precision” while also intending to reference traditional craftsmanship.

Its unveiling hints at a new chapter for the Patrick McDowell brand, the details of which are to be “revealed soon”. The designer is set to host a show on September 20 during London Fashion Week, a platform on which he has continued to build his fashion house, championing responsible design and luxury.

In a statement, Luke Fenech, creative director at Duncan Fenech, said the consultancy was proud to support McDowell “at this pivotal stage in their journey”, adding “this evolved brand identity celebrates their values of circularity and British craftsmanship”.