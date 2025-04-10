Paul Smith to make Milan Fashion Week Men’s debut for SS26

British designer Paul Smith is set to make his debut on the Milan Fashion Week Men’s schedule for the spring/summer 2026 season.

For core collections, Smith has previously shown at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, London Fashion Week and has held special events in locations like Tokyo, where his eponymous brand most recently participated in Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo’s ‘by R’ programme.

In June 2024, however, Smith had already tested Italian waters by opening the Florentine men’s fashion fair Pitti Uomo as the guest designer for its 106th edition, a role he had already held back in 1993.

Now, however, the designer will be making a splash in Milan, where he is set to host an “intimate showcase” of the brand’s SS26 collection on June 21 as part of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana calendar. The show will be held at the brand’s Milanese showroom, located at Viale Umbria 95.

In a press release, Smith said: “For the first time ever, I’m delighted to be showing my new collection as a part of Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June.

“I’ve proudly had my own showroom in Milan for 22 years and have great affection for the city. I’ll be hosting a salon style show which I know will be intimate and honest to who we are.”

Paul Smith’s choice to pursue a stage in Milan, according to the brand, aligns with Smith’s “deep connection to Italy”, where he has drawn inspiration from the country’s residents and has worked with local craftspeople to “create a superior product”.