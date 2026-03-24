Pearl Academy designers explore AI and human creativity at Lakmé fashion week

A new cohort of designers from Pearl Academy debuted their collections at Lakmé Fashion Week, offering a glimpse into the evolving landscape of creative industries where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly embraced as a collaborative partner.

Presented under the "First Cut" platform by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) x Pearl Academy, the showcase, titled “C’est Magnifique fAIntastique,” explored the interplay between AI and Human Intelligence (HI) in defining contemporary design "magnificence." The presentation highlighted how generative AI expands creative possibilities, allowing for a wider range of ideas and visual expressions, while human intelligence provides the essential anchors of judgment, craft, and cultural understanding.

The collections are the result of an intensive creative sprint where students collaborated with AI, including OpenAI, to generate visual concepts, develop prints and textures, and render sketches. This AI-led ideation allowed for rapid exploration, which was then refined by the students using human judgment and craft knowledge.

Three acts

The showcase was divided into three acts, each exploring a facet of magnificence shaped by human intent: Magnificent as Mastery & Excellence (inspired by Bengaluru) focused on precision, craftsmanship, and highly resolved outcomes. Magnificent as Meaning (drawing from Jaipur and Delhi) reflected the emotional dimension, emphasizing cultural relevance, narrative, and authenticity. Finally, Magnificent as Grandeur & Scale (inspired by Mumbai) translated expanded possibilities into immersive and larger-than-life expressions. "Fashion today sits at the intersection of imagination and intelligence," said Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy in a press release. "With C’est Magnifique fAIntastique, our students are learning to collaborate with AI as a co-creator, expanding creative possibilities while applying human judgment to shape meaningful outcomes."

Sunil Sethi, FDCI Chairman, commented on the significance of the theme, noting that the designers' "unrehearsed, original thought process brings forth a new way of engaging with a tech-savvy audience. The theme this year is also in keeping with the engaging intersection between tech and humans, which is only going to get more intense in the coming years."

The showcase positioned AI not as a disruptive force, but as a collaborator enabling designers to move seamlessly across physical, digital, virtual, and hybrid design environments.

Pearl Academy, established in 1993, is an institution with campuses across India. The academy recently announced a collaboration with OpenAI to implement OpenAI Edu across all campuses from the academic year 2026–27, making it the first design-focused institute in India to enable institution-wide AI integration within creative education.