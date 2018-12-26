People who stood out in fashion in 2018

Moving on with our series of recaps, it’s time to remember the people in fashion for whom 2018 will forever be marked as a special year in their careers.

Virgil Abloh

Could 2018 have been any better for Virgil Abloh? His label, Off-White, was one of the most sought-after brands in 2018 , which led him to collaborate with a number of high-profile companies -- fashion related or not. He’s teamed up with Rimowa , Ssense , Nike , TheDoubleF , Ikea , Moët & Chandon and Evian in the last 12 months. Not to mention, of course, his appointment to the role of Menswear Creative Director at Louis Vuitton , with a rainbow-themed debut runway show which brought his former mentor, Kanye West, to tears. Something tells us we can expect to hear even more about Abloh in 2019.

Richard Saghian

You might not know his name, but you’ve certainly heard about the company he founded: Fashion Nova. Offering “sexy” clothing for a diversity range of body types, the label is a social media phenomenon, thanks to the speed with which it releases new styles (there are 600 to 900 new items on its website each week) and partnerships with influencers such as Cardi B and Kylie Jenner. With over 15 million Instagram followers, Fashion Nova has been named the platform’s top performing brand in a recent study, as it has more Instagram exposure than Zara and H&M combined. At the end of the year, Fashion Nova also topped Google’s list of most-searched fashion brands in the United States. We bet such success is soon to be expanded overseas.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney has hit quite a few milestones this year. After buying her label back from Kering in March, she saw interest in her label skyrocket because of the dress she designed for Meghan Markle’s wedding reception. The design received so much praise McCartney decided not only to launch the dress commercially , but also debut an entire bridal line . 2018 has also seen McCartney open a new global flagship store at one of London’s most prestigious retail locations, Old Bond Street. A longtime advocate for sustainable fashion, the designer has also been a key figure in the launch of a UN Charter for apparel companies to fight climate change.

Alessandro Michele

Gucci is Kering’s new darling since the appointment of Alessandro Michele to the role of Creative Director in 2015. While investors bet the brand can’t maintain such hype , for now his intricate sense of vintage style remains popular, especially among Millennial consumers . As a result, Michele is taking his creativity to new arenas: he’s designed stage outfits for both Elton John and Florence + the Machine, opened a Gucci bookstore in New York and launched a new Instagram account dedicated to his particular vision of beauty, all that in 2018. What’s more, a Gucci jewelry line is in the works for 2019. The fashion house is also expanding to the educational arena , with a programme to perpetuate the skills associated with the label’s artisanal craft and production.

Rihanna

Topping the music charts is no brainer for Rihanna, and this year the popstar has proved she’s a talented entrepreneur as well. Following the success of her makeup line, which prides itself on offering a wide range of colors, Rihanna launched a lingerie brand called Savage x Fenty this year. It was an instant success, with customers waiting hours on a “virtual queue” just to be able to access the website on its launch day. The label closed SS19 New York Fashion Week bringing models of different colors and sizes to the runway. Oh, and who could forget the Pope-inspired Maison Margiela gown she rocked at this year’s Met Gala? Probably to be forever remembered as one of the event’s most iconic outfits.

Pictures: Courtesy of LVMH, Stella McCartney Facebook, Courtesy of the British Fashion Council, Fenty Beauty Facebook