Perfect Corp. launches virtual jewellery try-on technology

Artificial intelligence (AI) tech firm Perfect Corp. has revealed its new augmented reality (AR) virtual jewellery try-on, allowing customers to digitally test rings and bracelets.

The new launch comes as part of the company’s own AgileHand technology, which utilises high-performance hand tracking to make digital try-on experiences more realistic. It recently launched a virtual watch try-on, also incorporating the trademarked tech, as it attempts to take advantage of customers’ increasing interest in online channels.

Perfect Corp.’s development enables users to view high-definition versions of physical products, with its bracelet try-on also complete with a automatic wrist-size detection.

It hopes the new technology will allow fine jewellery brands to explore a new medium that intends to personalise and engage customers through online shopping.

In a news release, the company’s CEO and founder, Alice Chang, said the technology is in keeping with the demand this personalised shopping experience, which has become “essential to build both brand loyalty and consumer purchasing confidence”.

Chang added: “We are excited to bring Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand technology to brands across the fine jewellery space, and know that this technology will be key to enhance the omnichannel shopping journey in the luxury market.”