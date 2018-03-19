Pernia's Pop-Up Shop to host shows in Mumbai and Delhi this week

Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop has hosted some physical pop-up shops in Delhi and the most recent of which is for the Mumbai based brand Kashmiraa. Pernia Qureshi will put on “Pernia’s Pop-Up Show” in New Delhi on March 20 and 21 and March 30 and 31 in Mumbai.

Few of the designers confirmed for the event’s Mumbai edition include Payal Singhal and Anita Dongre for the Delhi edition include House of Masaba’s designer Masaba Gupta, the jewellery brand Isharya, and Ekaya. More designers are in the process of being announced on the event’s social media sites.