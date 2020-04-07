Persol launches collection inspired by Netflix show ‘La Casa De Papel’

Global eyewear brand Persol—which has long had a history with the entertainment industry—has recently launched a collection of optical eyewear and sunglasses inspired by the Netflix series, La Casa De Papel (titled Money Heist in English. The eyewear label teamed up with the online streaming service to create a limited collection of 350 numbered pairs of its style titled Le Casa De Papel, which features 24-carat gold-plated lenses, according to an announcement from the brand.

In addition to its limited-edition style, the collection also includes the El Professor Original and El Professor Sergio, an optical and sunglasses style, which is inspired by the television’s main character.

The collection ranges from 317 USD to 497 USD and is available on Persol’s online retail site.

Images: Courtesy of Persol