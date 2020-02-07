Persol launches first collaboration in 50 years with A.P.C.

Persol is teaming up with French fashion brand A.P.C. for the Spring/Summer 2020 season. According to an announcement from the Italian luxury eyewear label, this is its first collaboration in half a century.

Together, Persol and A.P.C. created three color variants on the eyewear brand’s iconic 649 model, which was originally designed in 1957 for tram drivers in Torino, Italy. The style reached icon status when they appeared on Marcello Mastroianni in the film, Divorce, Italian Style.

The Persol x A.P.C. collaboration will be available for 370 USD beginning Friday, Feb. 7 on Persol’s website.

Images: Courtesy of Persol