Peter England launches new brand campaign

Peter England’s latest campaign marks a big shift in brand conversation distinct from earlier messaging. It is inspired by the philosophy of young India that life experiences are as important as material wealth.

It’s no longer about a single minded goal but a host of exciting things happening at the same time. Increasingly, the youth don’t want to be stereotyped as unidimensional and want to be seen as their multidimensional self. The baseline “Be everything you love” is carefully crafted to sum up the attitude of today’s youth. It aims to reinforce the idea whoever you wish to be, Peter England lets you be fashionable while pursuing your goal.

DDB Mudra group chairman and chief creative officer Sonal Dabral, says there is a restless creative energy about the youth that makes them want to learn more, explore more. Peter England as a brand has always been a beacon to them, never preaching, always encouraging and guiding them. The brand's new campaign encourages the young to try out opportunities, evolve, be creative and with some conscience and goodness attached to it.