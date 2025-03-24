 
PFW FW25 street style denim edition

By Jayne Mountford

PFW fw25 Street Style Denim Credits: PFW fw25 Street Style Denim/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Not so many years ago, fashion show attendees would not have worn jeans or any other denim items. They were considered too casual. That all changed once certain ‘edgy’ designers started to include denim in their ready-to-wear collections in the mid-2000s. That included Vetements, Off-White and Y/Project. Today, denim outfits are as ubiquitous with show-goers as they are on the runways. aAttendees played with proportions; they demonstrated the current trend for wide legged and baggy jeans teamed with big shouldered jackets. In addition, cut-offs and embellished denim was popular.
Credits: PFW fw25 Street Style Denim Edition/ ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore jeans by María Escoté for Desigual with lacing, sketching and ruffled hems on flared layers which she teamed with a long haired faux fur jacket. She carried a ‘Socket Boston’ bag.
Credits: PFW fw25 Street Style Denim Edition/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore the Loewe ‘draped loose mohair wool’ jeans with a Loewe ‘Holywood’ tee and a green bomber jacket.
Credits: PFW fw25 Street Style Denim Edition/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore studded denim pants by Sonia Rykiel with a red and white cropped rib top and white shirt under a blue jacket.
Credits: PFW fw25 Street Style Denim Edition /©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore the Damson Madder ‘drew broderie’ jeans with a jacquard knit vest under a pale blue waffle textured coat. Accessories included an anime bento handbag by Sozakka Beauté and sandals by Sandro.
Credits: PFW fw25 Street Style Denim Edition/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore cut off denim shorts over fishnets and cowboy boots with sleeves by R13 with a black leather jacket over a white tee shirt.
Credits: PFW fw25 Street Style Denim Edition/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Emili Sindlev wears beige white brown polo neck top, beige jacket, light blue decorated denim shorts, all by Casablanca.
Credits: PFW fw25 Street Style Denim Edition/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore stonewashed dark denim wide leg jeans and a green vintage Carhartt jacket.
Credits: PFW fw25 Street Style Denim Edition/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a denim maxi skirt with back split exposing Miu Miu underwear in front, with a leather bomber jacket, Gucci platform sandals and a Miu Miu bag.
Credits: PFW fw25 Street Style Denim Edition/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore an Altuzarra ‘Turner’ collarless denim jacket with straight leg jeans and spectator slingbacks.
Credits: PFW fw25 Street Style Denim Edition/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore Alaïa ‘Basque’ jeans in stonewashed denim with a black top.
