PFW: IFM’s graduating master students present FW24 fashion collections

On Monday, February 26, 27 students from 13 different nationalities currently enrolled in the master programmes in fashion design and knitwear design at the Institut Francais de la Mode (IFM) unveiled their graduate collections on the school’s Paris campus, kicking off the FW24 edition of Paris Fashion Week (PFW).

The students presented a series of capsule collections, each consisting of 5 to 7 looks, a culmination of their two-year in-depth research as part of the Parisian institution’s demanding master programme.

Esther Vervliet FW24 graduate collection, Paris Fashion Week. Credits: Photo by Guillaume Roujas, courtesy of Institut Français de la Mode

Younes Benbousselham FW24 graduate collection, Paris Fashion Week. Credits: Photo by Guillaume Roujas, courtesy of Institut Français de la Mode.

The master students previously studied at top fashion schools around the world where they completed their bachelor degrees, as per a press release shared with FashionUnited.

During the master programme at IFM, the fashion design students had the opportunity to work with fashion house Dior and the knitwear design students worked with Alaïa.

Ruben Arnaldo Gollin FW24 graduate collection, Paris Fashion Week. Credits: Photo by Guillaume Roujas, courtesy of Institut Français de la Mode.

Victor Klijsen FW24 graduate collection, Paris Fashion Week. Credits: Photo by Guillaume Roujas, courtesy of Institut Français de la Mode

IFM master students 2024 in fashion design and knitwear design kick off PFW

In addition, the young designers received individual artistic direction guidance from designers like Olivier Theyskens, and their course programme at IFM featured seminars focusing on heritage, sustainability, or innovation presented by other Parisian maisons such as Balenciaga, Courrèges, and other partners of the master program, the release read.

The Master of Arts show is supported by DEFI, as well as IFM’s industry partners OBO, Titre Provisoire, Make Up For Ever Academy, Real Campus by L’Oréal, Launchmetrics, Florence Doré, and Holding Moda.

Numerous specialised textile producers and manufacturers, such as UFIMH and Les Teintures de France, also offered support to the students and accompanied them in their educational journey, as per the press release.

Kira Zander, FW24 graduate collection, Paris Fashion Week. Credits: Photo by Guillaume Roujas, courtesy of Institut Français de la Mode.

Chiara Moscatelli FW24 graduate collection, Paris Fashion Week. Credits: Photo by Guillaume Roujas, courtesy of Institut Français de la Mode

Apart from the two above-mentioned design programmes, fashion institute IFM also offers a third design specialisation at the master level: fashion image. Students who are not interested in design specifically but who are still interested in pursuing a master degree at IFM can enrol in the fashion image programme.

The exhibition displaying the work of the students enrolled in the fashion image master programme will take place in April, followed by the showcase of the graduating accessory design students in the fall of 2024.

A broad financial aid programme, including BeyGood Foundation scholarships

Students from around the world can apply to the programmes at France’s fashion institute IFM, no matter their financial situation. IFM offers need-based scholarships through its IFM Foundation.

Moreover, the school recently entered into a partnership with the BeyGood Foundation, founded by Beyoncé. 10 IFM students were selected by the foundation and received special scholarships to finance the development of their fashion collections.