PFW: Key shows from the Spring/Summer 2021 edition

At Paris Fashion Week one of the key words summing up SS21 was ‘home made’. A renewed focus of craft, craftsmanship and traditional home making carried through from Milan and into the French capital. The natural world and human’s impact upon it were also talking points addressed by many designers via increased emphasis on sustainable initiatives and survival-esque practicality that could be required if we do not follow them.

Loewe

Exuberant and joyful were the descriptions attached to Loewe’s SS21 presentation that focussed on the energy and creativity of fashion. A diverse cast of models posed in parachute-like dresses, ballooning pants and voluminous sleeves reminiscent of the European Old Masters and represents Loewe’s transformation into a ‘cultural brand’ focussing on craft and community.

Balenciaga

Tapping into the key topics of the season, Demna Gvasalia’s collection for Balenciaga explored sustainability and gender-fluidity. Upcycling, eco-friendly dyes, and plant fibre fabrics all came with sustainable certifications and more plans to improve the label’s environmental credentials in future. A reduced number of cuts and fits in the collection put focus on the silhouette created by the wearer while bathrobe-inspired styles and orthopaedic sandals added a comfort element.

Kenzo

The bee-keeper veiled hats of Felipe Oliveira Baptista’s collection for Kenzo, channelled the designer’s love of nature while their protective qualities also felt timely. Elements such as multi-pocketed jackets and compartmented bags with larger bags hidden inside combined with cocooning outerwear shapes combined futuristic fantasy and functional reality.

