PFW menswear SS25: IFM bachelor students present collections

The final-year students of the bachelor programme in fashion design at French fashion school Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) kicked off the latest edition of Paris Fashion Week (PFW) menswear on Tuesday, June 18.

IFM presented its graduating bachelor class in a show featuring collections that consisted of six accessorised looks each. A ‘jury of professionals’ helped select the final looks from a total of 70 undergraduate fashion collections, a news article on the school website reads.

View some of the graduates' looks below.

A look by Victoria Yujin Kwon, IFM bachelor graduation show, June 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Institut Français de la Mode

A look by Nicolas Chaulet, IFM bachelor graduation show, June 2024 Credits: image courtesy of Institut Français de la Mode

A look by Yujia Sun, IFM bachelor graduation show, June 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Institut Français de la Mode

A look by Carla Mignonano, IFM bachelor graduation show, June 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Institut Français de la Mode

A look by Noah Almonte, IFM bachelor graduation show, June 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Institut Français de la Mode

In addition to the fashion graduation show, held at IFM’s campus in Paris, an exhibition was on display at the entrance to the school campus. It featured the work of first-year bachelor students at the institute, more specifically a project entitled ‘Xxxtreme shirt’. The exhibition was produced in partnership with Supima and Albini 1876.

A look by Tony Kayumba, IFM bachelor graduation show, June 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Institut Français de la Mode