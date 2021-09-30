PFW SS22: Dries Van Noten presents eccentric fashion film for bold new collection

Belgian designer Dries Van Noten displayed his new spring/summer 2022 collection through an eclectic fashion film and lookbook, for Paris Fashion Week, in collaboration with filmmaker Albert Moya and photographer Rafael Pavarotti.

Inspired by the Holi festival in India and with the goal of transforming Tomorrowland festivalwear into high-fashion design, the ready-to-wear collection presented an array of vivid colours and silhouettes that looked to trigger euphoric sensations. Oversized sculptural pieces contrasted that of more fitted attire in the form of halterneck dresses, figure-hugging tunics and suits.

Image: Rafael Pavarotti, courtesy of Dries Van Noten

A broad variation of fabrics were implemented into the texture-rich collection, with jacquards, cotten taffeta, photo-print silks and pongee being just some of the materials included. Much of the fabric referenced Van Noten’s first 1996 collection, also complete with structured ruching and textured plolyesters in a line that matched the expressive nature of todays looks.

Saturated colours brought a certain depth to the pieces, emphasisng particular techniques and enhancing prints, like that of an oversized shoulder dress encased in a firework material. Fluorescent yellows, electric blues, fuchsias and bold orange were among the extensive colour scheme, contrasting with one another to give off striking looks. Colourful stained pieces mirrored that of gulal (Holi festival powder), while others displayed blurred city scenes and concert crowds.

Image: Rafael Pavarotti, courtesy of Dries Van Noten

The fashion film itself, presented in trippy experimental visuals, aimed to capture life at a festival, mimicking “the collective energy and joy of a rowdy audience”, as suggested by Van Noten in a press release. Pulsating music, the sound of a cheering crowd and various Grace Jones songs accompanied blurred clips of excited-looking models, dancing or briskly walking around the set as a further reference to a party-like atmosphere.

Image: Rafael Pavarotti, courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Image: Rafael Pavarotti, courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Image: Rafael Pavarotti, courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Image: Rafael Pavarotti, courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Image: Rafael Pavarotti, courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Image: Rafael Pavarotti, courtesy of Dries Van Noten