PFW SS25 Top color combinations

During Paris Fashion Week SS25, designers offered a variety of intriguing colors and color combinations. As witnessed on the runways, the sophistication offered by ‘latte dressing,’ that is, wearing elegant styles in various shades of brown, will continue into next season. A palette of refined neutrals told a similar story, and consumer interest in ‘corpcore’ promoted looks in multi shades of grey in combination with other colors. On the other hand, as seen in the other ‘big four’ fashion cities, bright color and pastel combinations offered a spirit of optimism in an otherwise uncertain period of time.

Red +

Johanna Ortiz

Rabanne: designer, Julien Dossena

Ellen Hodakova Larson

Miu Miu; designer, Miuccia Prada

Pink +

Acne Studios: designer, Jonny Johansson

Chloé: designer, Chemena Kamali

Isabel Marant

Zimmermann

Lilac +

Ann Demeulemeester: designer, Stefano Gallici

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

Florentina Leitner

Issey Miyake: designer, Satoshi Kondo

Lime Green +

Casablanca: designer, Charaf Tajer

Ganni: designers, Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup

Lacoste: designer, Pelagia Kolotouros

Dries Van Noten

Grey +

Ujoh

Adam Leenaerdt

Alainpaul

Balmain: designer, Olivier Rousteing

Brown +

Atlein: designer, Antonin Tron

Gabriela Hearst

Hermès: designer, Nadège Vanhée

Alexander McQueen: designer, Seán McGirr

Look 21: a bright red dress with an asymmetric high-low hem was cinched with a running horse buckle belt over burgundy shorts under a burgundy blazer and accessorized with strappy sandals.Look 30: a bright red hooded sweatshirt with a zip front and belted collar was shown over a striped tee and blue and white striped shirt under a black leather car coat, pinstriped baggy shorts and black pumps with a clear ‘sock.’Look 8: a vee-neck sweater with a red, black and white diamond pattern and another sweater with a pattern on the cuffs. Black Bermuda shorts, a belt and novelty boots completed the look.Look 25: a cut-out halterneck bodysuit in bright red with a black trim and cutouts and a low-slung pleated skirt in grey and purple satin. Accessories included several chain belts, a satchel, long grey stirrup socks and white peep-toe sandals.Look 4: a pink rib knit cardigan and matching sweater tied on one shoulder with a vee neck dress in grey jersey wrapped at the waist. Accessories included woven silver slippers and a beige pressed leather bag.Look 47: a pink cropped blouson jacket with puffed sleeves over an ochre-colored knit top and a pink lace camisole was worn with brown shorts with a bubble hem, an olive colored bag on a chain belt, ochre-colored lace-up slippers and brown framed eyewear.Look 45: a pink leather blouson jacket over a pink print bodysuit and burgundy suede shorts with a lace-up front. Accessories included burgundy suede Greek sandals and shoulder bag, a belt and bracelet with hot pink beads.Look 48: a long, ruffled skirt in peach and pink lace with a wide orange sash belt and a brown halter-neck bodysuit with a deep vee neck. Bohemian necklaces and beige thong sandals finished the look.Look 30: a full-length sheer lilac chiffon skirt and a black top with white lace collar and cuffs under a dark blue denim jacket with silver buttons and silver accessories.Look 26: a lilac two tone shirt under a light grey blazer with matching paper-bag waist pants, a black hat with netting, a gold metallic belt and black lace-up shoes.Look 18: a full skirt in pale lilac and a black tee shirt with a unicorn logo, silver sneakers and a sheer green hood.Look 17: a lilac duster-style coat over a black pant suit and black footwear.Look 45: a fuzzy lime green bra top and cardigan with a brown faux leather knee-length skirt. Accessories included a western belt, brown leather satchel and brown lace-up sandalsLook 3: a lime green pointelle knit sweater over a lime green satin blouse and matching neck scarf with a white sheer skirt and brown pants under a brown patent raincoat.Look 18: a lime green mini skirt with a yellow top and duster in yellow. Accessories included a yellow bag and lime green sneakers.Look 49: a lime green skirt trimmed with peach satin and a peach satin shirt over an orange lace bra under a two-button blazer with a floral print. An oversized orange snake print hobo bag and transparent slippers finished the look.Look 8: a long adjustable coat in a pale grey, lime green and pale green technical fabric over yellow pinstripe lightweight wool pants and black sandals.Look 6: a grey tunic with bell sleeves in molded fabric over a pink knit top, a pink lace mini skirt and matching hose. Cream patent pumps completed the look.Look 10: a grey suit in pale grey lightweight wool that included a D.B. jacket with elbow-length sleeves and matching stirrup pants, over a bright yellow crew-neck top and camel flats.Look 15: a dark grey jacket with exaggerated pointed shoulders, over a black knit top and a red suede flap mini skirt and matching moto leggings, knit leg warmers and boots. A gold pendant and a pale pink tote bag finished the look.Look 6: a brown suede bomber jacket with a black lining was shown over a teal-colored shirred satin dress with a deep vee-neck. Accessories included cream-colored framed sunglasses and platform sandals.Look 23: a long white leather coat with tan and brown inserts and a scroll pattern over a black bra and leather pants with black and brown inserts and a scroll print. Accessories included a white handbag with a black trim and black shoes.Look 47: brown leather pants and a sleeveless mock turtle-neck with a brown geometric design. A brown leather bag, bracelet and sandals finished the look.Look 30: a brown leather pencil skirt with zipper details and a cream-colored chiffon pleated blouse with short puff sleeves and a high neck and frilled hem.