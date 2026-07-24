PFW womenswear: provisional schedule unveiled for September 2026

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) unveiled the provisional schedule for the womenswear Paris Fashion Week this Friday. Maxhosa Africa and Alexandra Golovanoff are among the new additions.

This season brings together a total of 101 fashion houses on the provisional official schedule of the FHCM. Running from September 28 to October 6, 2026, the programme features 68 runway shows and 33 presentations.

Newcomers and returning houses

The spring/summer 2027 collection schedule includes several new brands.

The house of Maxhosa Africa will present its collection as a runway show. Based in Johannesburg, the brand was founded in 2010 by Laduma Ngxokolo and draws inspiration from traditional Xhosa beadwork aesthetics. It has previously been part of the official FHCM schedule.

The Alexandra Golovanoff brand will hold a presentation at the beginning of Fashion Week, on Tuesday, September 29.

Designer Fidan Novruzova will also unveil her creations during a presentation on the first day of Fashion Week.

Additionally, several major industry players are returning to the official schedule for this edition.

The runway show schedule will mark the return of Casablanca, Christopher Esber, Ester Manas, Maison Margiela, Sacai and Valentino.

In the presentation format, the brands Didu, Leonard Paris and Xuly Bët are rejoining the official schedule.

Meruert Tolegen and Victoria Valette at Sphère

In addition to the official schedule events, the Sphère showroom will be open at the Palais de Tokyo from September 30 to October 6, 2026. The regular initiative aims to support and guide emerging brands in the industry.

For this new session, the showroom welcomes two new brands: Meruert Tolegen (a semi-finalist for the 2025 LVMH Prize and based in New York) and Victoria Valette (a Paris-based brand launched in 2024). Other young labels will participate in this event, including Maison J. Simone, Matho, Riz Poli and Sevali. Designers Vautrait and Weinsanto, who are also on the provisional official schedule for Paris Fashion Week, will also be featured in the showroom.

Finally, the Sphère showroom will host the brand Act N°1, an initiative that is part of a collaboration with the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana.