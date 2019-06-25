Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
PFWM: Hedi Slimane channels the 70s at Celine
FASHION

PFWM: Hedi Slimane channels the 70s at Celine

Don-Alvin Adegeest
|

A grey pinstripe suit, trousers cut with a slight flare over a tassled shoe. Hair is rockstar long, eyes covered with dark aviators. A red carnation in the lapel. And so opened Hedi Slimane’s latest show for Celine, an homage to the seventies, cum Mick Jagger, The Clash, and David Bowie, to name but a few icons of the day.

Shirt collars were worn over jackets and blousons. Some opened to three buttons down, a workman's vest peeking out from underneath. The leather jackets were fitted and cropped neat in the waist. I recall the look from Starsky & Hutch, but its a reference the majority of millionials won't have imprinted on their fashion psyches.

The show was slick, and look after look perfected a re-interpretations of the suave 70s, from the boot-cut denim to the floppy hair. There was controlled variance in Slimane's styling, who rarely ventures off-piste, save the cape that came at the finale.

When you break down the collection in retail sales those high-waisted jeans, swell boots, dandy jackets and accessories will be a surefire hit. But for the sake of authenticity, the Converse look-a-likes will be a better buy from Converse. Sometimes luxury houses interpreting streetwear isn't so bona fide.

Photo credit Celine website
menswear hedi slimane celine pfw paris fashion week men's pfwm
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

Latest jobs

 

MOST READ