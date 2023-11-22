Phoebe Philo announces collection's second drop

British designer Phoebe Philo, who last month debuted the initial offerings from her new namesake fashion house, has confirmed the second drop of her inaugural A1 edit. New styles will be available on the brand’s website on 28 November, as confirmed by a newsletter, although specifics of the second release remain undisclosed. A later third delivery is also expected.

Philo has chosen to diverge from the conventional fashion show and delivery calendar, opting for a personalised schedule for the release of her collections, said WWD. This approach aligns with her vision of creating designs that transcend seasonal constraints and contribute to an ongoing body of work.

Philo’s launch was a near immediate sell-out and was widely regarded as one of the most eagerly awaited womenswear releases of 2023. The collection spans accessory categories such as handbags, sunglasses and jewellery, in addition to ready-to-wear and shoes. Special items, such as a hand-combed viscose coat, are made to order with prices provided on application. The collection’s sell-out rates reflect the brand’s popularity and the cachet Ms Philo holds not just as an industry leader but also to customers, who value her unique aesthetic.

Despite not having a store or wholesale network, the lack of middlemen has not impacted the collection’s high prices, which sit in the same scope as other luxury brands. Handbags, for example, retail between 3,500 and 8,500 dollars. This may mean the company may wholesale to select retailers in the future, when investors need to see growth.

The buzz surrounding the launch has been steadily growing since Philo announced her return to the fashion scene in July 2021, unveiling plans for a new independent house with LVMH as a minority investor. Recognized as one of the most esteemed and commercially successful designers of her generation, the brand has thus far proven the direct to consumer business model can still bring sell-out success.