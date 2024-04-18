 
  Picto Prize for Fashion Photography 2024 presents finalists

Picto Prize for Fashion Photography 2024 presents finalists

By Sharon Camara

Fashion

Presentation of the finalists for the Picto Prize for Fashion Photography. Credits: Picto Prize for Fashion Photography 2023. Annabelle Foucher.

Following the closing of the call for entries on March 17, the Picto Prize for Fashion Photography unveiled the 24 finalists for this year's competition. They were selected from over 200 applications submitted from all over the world.

For its 26th edition, the Picto Prize for Fashion Photography will feature 24 finalists, both established and emerging artists in the field.

List of the 24 finalists:

  • Mirielle Alina Rohr & Alcibiade Cohen
  • Luca Meneghel
  • Silvana Trevale
  • Florent Leroux
  • Sasha Mongin
  • Jeanne Dubourg
  • Flore Prebay
  • Emmanuelle Core
  • Gabriel Gómez
  • Douce d’Ivry
  • Ksenia Usacheva
  • Khaled Fhemy Mamah
  • Alan Marty
  • Clara Belleville
  • Vanina Esdras
  • Flore Lorenté
  • Anna Leonte Loron
  • Agathe Boudin
  • Shubam Lhoda
  • Flaminia Reposi
  • Marine Leroy
  • Yama Ndiaye
  • Steve Ney
  • Tamibe Bourdané

The Picto Prize for Fashion Photography comprises four endowments: the Picto Grand Prize for Fashion Photography; the le19M endowment for Métiers d'Arts photography; the Filippo Roversi endowment; and the LGA Management/Janvier endowment, which makes its debut this year.

For this 2024 edition, the jury is chaired by Alexandre Mattiussi, founder and creative director of the Ami Paris brand. The winners will be announced on June 5.

Picto Photography Prize, presentation of the candidates for the 2024 edition. Credits: Courtesy of the Picto Photography Prize.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.

