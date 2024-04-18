Picto Prize for Fashion Photography 2024 presents finalists

Following the closing of the call for entries on March 17, the Picto Prize for Fashion Photography unveiled the 24 finalists for this year's competition. They were selected from over 200 applications submitted from all over the world.

For its 26th edition, the Picto Prize for Fashion Photography will feature 24 finalists, both established and emerging artists in the field.

List of the 24 finalists: Mirielle Alina Rohr & Alcibiade Cohen

Luca Meneghel

Silvana Trevale

Florent Leroux

Sasha Mongin

Jeanne Dubourg

Flore Prebay

Emmanuelle Core

Gabriel Gómez

Douce d’Ivry

Ksenia Usacheva

Khaled Fhemy Mamah

Alan Marty

Clara Belleville

Vanina Esdras

Flore Lorenté

Anna Leonte Loron

Agathe Boudin

Shubam Lhoda

Flaminia Reposi

Marine Leroy

Yama Ndiaye

Steve Ney

Tamibe Bourdané

The Picto Prize for Fashion Photography comprises four endowments: the Picto Grand Prize for Fashion Photography; the le19M endowment for Métiers d'Arts photography; the Filippo Roversi endowment; and the LGA Management/Janvier endowment, which makes its debut this year.

For this 2024 edition, the jury is chaired by Alexandre Mattiussi, founder and creative director of the Ami Paris brand. The winners will be announced on June 5.

Picto Photography Prize, presentation of the candidates for the 2024 edition. Credits: Courtesy of the Picto Photography Prize.Credits: Courtesy of the Picto Photography Prize.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.