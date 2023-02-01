Pinko to debut first virtual store in partnership with Emperia

Italian fashion brand Pinko is set to launch its first virtual store to celebrate the opening of its new boutique in Milan.

Powered by virtual store platform Emperia, the digital space will provide visitors with a personalised experience set in a virtual surrounding reminiscent of the new boutique, which it has been designed as an extension of.

The store’s aim is to drive brand recognition and tap into new female communities, a press release read, as well as empower women to feel independent and express their femininity in a bespoke way.

Shoppers will also be able to buy Meta Love Bags, Pinko non-fungible tokens (NFTs), on accessing the experience.

It will also be possible to purchase specially designed handbags from the exclusive Pinko Galleria, while also interacting and learning about them through 3D models.

Pinko virtual store by Emperia. Image: Emperia

In a release, Pietro Negra, CEO and founder of Pinko, said: "Opening in such a prestigious and internationally established location, we decided as mission statement to give global resonance to our new and unique store - such as its products - and the virtual shop is the most innovative environment that can guarantee us the possibility of expanding our vision of engagement for our consumers everywhere.”

Emperia has been responsible for a slew of recent virtual store openings by the likes of Bloomingdale’s, Dior and Lacoste.