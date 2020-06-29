Pitti to stage haute couture show in September with Dolce & Gabbana

Pitti Immagine, the organiser of leading menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo, has announced it will be showcasing a haute couture fashion show in Florence in September featuring Dolce & Gabbana.

The event, which will take place between 2 to 3 September, will showcase the work of the Italian fashion label as well as that of a selected group of artisans chosen by the label’s founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

The exact locations of the event have yet to be disclosed, but organisers said it will be streamed on the Pitti Immagine and Dolce & Gabbana websites.

It marks the return of fashion to Florence after the cancellation of its physical shows in recent months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Florence is the birthplace of the Renaissance, of the essence of being Italian, and of ancient knowledge that is handed down and which continues to transfer its influence to contemporary culture and aesthetics,” Dolce and Gabbana said in a joint statement.

“Bringing our work to iconic places in the city is a dream come true. Even more so is the ability to work in close contact with the city’s artisans, who preserve valuable and timeless know-how in their shops. We would like to thank Florence and Pitti Immagine for this opportunity; together we will give life to a new Renaissance, a new Rebirth that is completely Italian”.

Pitti to host first physical show since pandemic

The event will be promoted by Italian fashion’s governing body Centro di Firenze per la Moda Italiana (CNMI). Earlier this month, it was announced that Dolce & Gabbana had rejoined (CNMI) after cutting ties with the association 22 years ago - a mark of support for the Italian fashion industry which is still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also means the label will take part in the first edition of the Milan Digital Fashion Week in July where it will showcase its men’s SS21 collection.

“The Dolce & Gabbana special event represents a strongly optimistic message arriving from the fashion system. It is the signal that we are back up and running and ready to restart,” said Pitti Immagine CEO Raffaello Napoleone. “We are honored to host a show which, through the unmistakable calling card of one of the most important Italian brands, celebrates fashion, modern elegance, sartorial values and the cultural contents that Pitti Immagine promotes and supports.”

Pitti announced in May a new digital platform called Pitti Connect as a platform to keep the industry connected while its physical shows were cancelled. Napoleone said that this new event will be “the link between the completely virtual edition of our shows and the city of Florence”.

He continued: “It will accompany and convey value to the summer collections and firms present on the Pitti Connect digital platform, while also presenting a preview of the climate we will return to experience in January with the reopening of the physical trade shows for the winter collections. It will be a fashion show that will leave its mark behind.”