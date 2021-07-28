Pizza Hut has dropped a streetwear collection

In the latest edition of unlikely companies to launch fashion collections, Pizza Hut has announced a streetwear drop.

The US restaurant chain has released a limited-edition capsule collection, aptly named ‘Pizza Hut Tastewear’, which comprises a tracksuit, t-shit, slides, a bejewelled pepperoni chain and a cup, all in the company’s classic red and white colourway.

The drop will be exclusively available at PizzaHutShop.com with prices from 9.99 dollars to 99.99 dollars.

It is the latest in a long string of unlikely companies to try their hand at fashion in recent years, like Lidl, which last summer tapped into the burgeoning streetwear scene and its propensity for unique and often ironic products.

The German supermarket chain dropped a pair of brightly coloured, retro sneakers at a price of just 12.99 euros. The shoes were a sellout success and soon made their way onto the resale market where they were being sold for hundreds of euros a pop.