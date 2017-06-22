Plus-size show auditions

The auditions for the second edition of India's plus-size fashion show will be held on June 23 in Mumbai. Last year around 160 people had auditioned out of which ten plus-size models, six women and four men, broke the normal trend and walked the ramp at the Lakme fashion week.

This year the winners will get an opportunity to scorch the ramp and walk for veteran designer Wendell Rodricks’ new autumn/winter collection at the Lakmé fashion week winter/festive 2017.

Wendell Rodricks firmly believes that fashion should be for everyone, irrespective of their age, color, size or shape. He intends to break all myths about colors and shapes for voluptuous figures at the All show at LFW. The competition will be judged by industry stalwarts like model Liza Golden-Bhojwani, Wendell Rodricks, CEO, All The Plus Size Store, Hetal Kotak, fashion and lifestyle consultant Neeraj Gaba, head of innovations, Lakmé, Purnima Lamba and head of fashion, IMG Reliance, Jaspreet Chandok.

All The Plus Size Store is a fashion forward apparel brand established in 2005 to solely cater to the plus sized audience in India. Its range includes formal, ethnic, party and casual wear for both men and women.

Lakme and All The Plus Size Store is gives plus size women and men an opportunity to sizzle at India’s biggest fashion event.