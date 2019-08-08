Polimoda and Missoni launch master's program in Knitwear design

Polimoda announced yesterday its new master's degree in Knitwear design created in partnership with Missoni. It is a nine-month course from January 2020, presented with a video by Angela Missoni herself, president and creative director of the maison, live from the family atelier during the preparation of the new women's collection in September.

"Designing fabrics for clothing is something completely different from making a dress or garment that comes directly from a knitting machine," explains Angela Missoni in the video launched on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. "It is necessary, therefore, to learn specific skills and technical abilities in order to combine their creativity to this mix of skills. This led to the idea of creating a master's degree in collaboration with Polimoda. We need young designers who specialize in knitwear. Polimoda will offer students all the technical skills they need to combine creativity and research. Missoni will support the students from a practical point of view, through special meetings in our factory".

"Today, everything we consider luxury is made in Italy", stresses Missoni, "because made in Italy means excellence and innovation. And speaking of knitwear, it is in Italy that we have the best yarn producers and knitwear artisans in the world. Every designer who wants to create a quality product must necessarily come here.

The master's degree, reads a note from Polimoda, will offer students all the means to express themselves in the best possible way, combining the creative vision with craftsmanship. The cost of the training course, which will take place in English, is 28 thousand euros.

During the master's program, Missoni will host the students at the headquarters of the company based in Sumirago for a period of direct experience in the field. Students will be able to observe all the phases of the genesis of a collection, thus having the opportunity to collaborate in contact with the design team, working within the creative and operational heart of the company.

The note states that this is a specialist course of study that can train students for a career as a fashion designer, knitwear designer or product developer within a luxury brand.

The original version of this interview was published on August 7th, 2019 on FashionUnited Italy. The text has been translated and slightly abbreviated for an international audience.

Photo: Angela Missoni, from the Polimoda press office