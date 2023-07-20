Polimoda: student Giorgia Giannotta receives 'best collection' award of 2023

Polimoda awarded the title of 'Best collection of 2023' to designer Giorgia Giannotta, whose collection was voted the best of the show by a jury of industry experts. The young designer can therefore be said to be the winner of the school's Anthos Graduation Show 2023, which took place in Florence on June 15.

The event featured the collections of the school's best fashion design students, showcasing the result of the creativity and passion of young talents who made their official debut in the world of fashion, elaborating their identity as a designer through an individual process of research and experimentation. On the catwalk 24 collections were presented for over 100 looks.

Giorgia Giannotta's collection, an Italian student in her fourth year of the bachelor in fashion design at Polimoda, was able to capture the attention and acclaim of a panel of judges made up of, among others: Lucilla Booyzen, the founder and CEO of South African Fashion Week, Lidewij Edelkoort, trend forecaster and founder of Trend Union and Studio Edelkoort, Bruce Pask, men's fashion director at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, and Polimoda director Massimiliano Giornetti.

“Best collection of 2023” Giorgia Giannotta Credits: Polimoda

View some of the looks by the other graduating students of Polimoda below:

MARIJA YANKOVICH, GRADUATE CLASS 2023 Credits: COURTESY OF POLIMODA

GIOVANNA MIALI, POLIMODA GRADUATE CLASS 2023 Credits: COURTESY OF POLIMODA

FERNANDA CASTRO, POLIMODA GRADUATE CLASS 2023 Credits: COURTESY OF POLIMODA

ALISA KOSIBOROD, POLIMODA GRADUATE CLASS 2023 Credits: COURTESY OF POLIMODA

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.IT. Translation and edit from Italian into English: Veerle Versteeg.